



President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria lost an estimated $50billion worth of investments in ten years, created by the uncertainty of non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), lack of progress and stagnation in the petroleum industry. Buhari said this in his remarks at a ceremony on passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which preceded […]

The post PIB: Nigeria lost $50BN worth of investment in 10 years, says Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper