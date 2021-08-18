Protect yourselves against banditry, Masari tells Katsina residents — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governor Aminu Masari, yesterday, charged vulnerable residents of Katsina State to arm themselves against banditry.

He said it was morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the hoodlums without any attempt to defend themselves, noting that security remained everybody’s business.

According to him, it is the people’s gentle submission that emboldens the bandits to continue with their heinous activities, adding that Nigerians must purge their minds of the mistaken notion that security is the government’s sole responsibility.

In a statement by his Director-General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the governor was quoted to have made the call yesterday in Jibia Town during a condolence visit to the community for the death of 10 people crushed on Monday by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) during reckless driving.

He assured the people that the government was taking necessary legal steps to placate the affected families.

Masari added that lawyers had…