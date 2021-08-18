Swiss paper faulted for sexist headline about WTO chief — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
19


(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 6, 2015 Nigeria’s Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends the Franco-African forum at the Economy Ministry in Paris. – Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed on February 15, 2021 as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization, at a special general meeting. (Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP)

A media regulatoSwiss paperr faulted a Swiss newspaper on Tuesday for sexism over a headline earlier this year describing the World Trade Organization’s highly qualified new chief merely as a “grandmother”.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in March became the first woman and first African to lead the WTO, following a long, high-powered career serving both as finance and foreign affairs minister in her native Nigeria and 25 years at the World Bank.

But when the Aargauer Zeitung regional daily announced the 67-year-old Harvard-educated development economist’s appointment in February, it opted to focus its…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR