Buhari’s treatment abroad not vote of no confidence on heath sector, says Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says, the seeking of medical care abroad by President Muhammadu Buhari is not an indication that the nation’s medical sector has collapsed.

The minister stated this in Washington DC during his engagements with international media organisations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister is in the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all form of criminality.

Speaking with NAN after a separate interview with the three media organisations, the minister said the President had the right to choose his physician and “he is not the first head of state going abroad for…