Chelsea’s record signing Lukaku ready to face Arsenal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romelu Lukaku is in line to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday after the club record signing revealed he has been given the number nine shirt.

Belgium striker Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter Milan last week.

The 28-year-old missed Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday while he quarantined.

But Lukaku trained with his new team-mates on Wednesday in front of Chelsea fans during an open session at Stamford Bridge.

He is in contention to feature in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Asked if he could face Arsenal, Lukaku told reporters: “Yeah, I’ve done a full pre-season. For now, I just want to get to know my team-mates better.

“Then at the end of…