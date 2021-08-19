



• Medical experts seek establishment of post pandemic recovery plan to regenerate, repair damaged organs • Healthcare system has to be revamped to guarantee existence of continuous support system, says Okoye Do you easily get tired nowadays? Do you have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, joint pain, chest pain, memory loss, concentration or […]

The post Concerns as COVID-19 survivors live with life threatening conditions appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper