Former Abia governor, son in EFCC custody over alleged fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arrested and detained former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji and his son over allegations that they diverted public funds. The former governor was reportedly intercepted at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja at about 10 am, and driven to the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper