Group restates commitment to youth development  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Man ‘O’ War Nigeria, GRA Unit of Oyo State command, has restated commitment to youth development.



This is just as it urged the government to devote time and resources to youths’ yearnings.



Co-ordinator of the command, Okadonor Austen, made the call when the outfit marked its 25th anniversary in Ibadan, Oyo State, recently.



Austen re-iterated interest of the outfit in youth education and empowerment, which he said are the hope of the country.



He said youth’s development had always been at the heart of the outfit that has guided its programmes and decisions.



He explained that so far, the outfit had contributed to support youths in area of employment and education, and as well intended to expand its quota and areas of interventions.



He said: “Through series of leadership training, men and officers of the command have assisted youths to secure jobs in military and outfit is like the Army, Civil Defence and Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority…