Kane out of Spurs squad for Portugal as transfer saga continues — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane claps the fans after the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. – Manchester City claimed a fourth consecutive League Cup on Sunday with a dominant display to beat Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley. (Photo by CARL RECINE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was left out of the squad that travelled to Portugal on Wednesday for a Europa Conference League play-off amid continuing…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR