NAL questions the humanity in humans | The Guardian Nigeria News



Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) just ended its combined (8th – 12th August) 22nd and 23rd Convocation and Investiture of New Fellows where Professor Duro Oni was elected new President of the association with a theme: “What is it to be Human”. That theme was dissected in lectures presented by Profs. Olu Obafemi, Lai Oso, Jim Unah and Alex Asigbo. The two most debated ones happened to be the one that concerned the Media by Oso and the one that questions the obligations of humans in an inhuman governance process.

Indeed, Nigeria, currently, is replete with overarching tendencies bordering on more animalistic thinking than humanistic thinking. Like psychology experts say, if animals are meant to operate on instinct driven behaviour as a result of no cultural paradigm of what is expected to be the best behaviour of animal culture that ennobles, should it be also the case of humans who have evolved cultures and are expected to show great empathy among themselves?

Indeed, such…