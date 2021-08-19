PIA will ensure accountability in petroleum sector – Lai Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the Petroleum Industry Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure transparency and accountability in the industry and attract investors.

The minister gave the assurances in Washington DC during his engagements with international media organisations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a separate interview with the three media organisations, the minister said the new Act would overhaul every aspect of the nation’s oil and gas production.

“The sole purpose of the PIB is to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in the industry and once these are achieved, we will be able to get more investors,’’

Mohammed said he was glad with news that the President had inaugurated a steering committee for the implementation of the Act.

NAN reports that the Bill signed…