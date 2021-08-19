Trial Hears R.Kelly Groomed Girls For Decades — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prosecutors described R. Kelly as a “predator” who used his fame to groom minors for sex, as an accuser told the opening day of his much-anticipated New York trial on Wednesday that the disgraced R&B star used to slap her for violating his “rules.”

The Grammy-winning artist, wearing a gray suit, purple tie, and glasses, sat silently, his head down at times as the prosecution laid out a pattern of violent abuse inside the Brooklyn federal courtroom.

Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez described Kelly as “a man who for decades used his fame, his popularity and a network of people at his disposal to target, groom and exploit young girls, boys, and women for his own sexual gratification.”

The 54-year-old is charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor between 1994 and 2018.

He denies the charges but faces between 10 years and life in prison if…