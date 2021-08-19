



No part of the global economy was left untouched by the technological revolution of the 2010s. Across industries, the long reach of internet-powered tools and digital connectivity changed the very nature of long-standing conventions and dictums. Within the music industry, the effect of technology has heralded the rise of communities of like-minded people who band […]

The post WeTalkSound Sets To Revolutionise Community Building In Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper