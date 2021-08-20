Increasing vaccine supply isn’t enough to inoculate Africa against COVID-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
4


FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The world’s political and public health leaders generally agree that vaccines provide our best route out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Africa’s vaccine rollout to date has lagged to a frightening degree. 

While 23.5% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 53.8% in the US, and 23.6% in Asia, the average for Africa is just 2.64%. 

In many countries it’s barely worth counting the numbers of vaccinated individuals. South Africa leads the continent with 4.7% of its population having received one dose, but in Malawi it’s just 2%, Kenya is at 1.87%, and Nigeria at 1.09%, and none of these countries scrape above 1% when you count fully vaccinated citizens. 

The real question is why. A lot of blame has been thrown at Western…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR