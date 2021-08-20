Mourinho leads the Serie A manager merry-go-round | The Guardian Nigeria News

Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the friendly football match AS Rome vs Raja Club Athletic (Raja Casablanca) at the Olympic stadium in Rome on August 14, 2021. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Jose Mourinho is the biggest name to arrive on a Serie A bench this summer but the once Special One’s shock move to Roma is one of 12 managerial changes in Italy’s top flight in a chaotic summer.

AFP Sport picks out the key new faces leading the country’s top clubs.

Jose Mourinho (Roma)
The two-time Champions League winner’s arrival came like a bolt from the blue for Roma’s trophy-starved supporters, who reacted to the shock appointment as though they had signed a superstar striker.

The Portuguese’s stock might have fallen in England after underwhelming spells at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur but memories of his historic treble at Inter Milan over a decade ago mean he is still widely respected in Italy.

He admits that Roma is a rebuilding project…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

