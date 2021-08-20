Nigeria sprinting full speed towards disaster, says Atiku | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says country’s unity negotiable

Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the country is sprinting full speed towards disaster and called for an urgent need to fix it.

Atiku stated this in Abuja on Thursday at a national dialogue and public presentation of the book Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices edited by Dr Chido Onumah.

He said Nigeria has become a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits to the extent that their nefarious activities would become a major industry.

He said criminals have been allowed to operate so openly and brazenly that it would surprise no one if they applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

The former vice president further said provisions on federal character have been ignored and even symbolic gestures to make all groups feel that they are part of the Nigerian family have been scorned as though they are a sign of weakness.

“It is obvious that a country…