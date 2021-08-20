OnlyFans To Ban Pornographic Content From October — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

OnlyFans, the subscription platform widely popular for explicit photos and videos, is banning pornography starting October 1.

The UK-based company on Thursday announced that it is making the move “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

Effective Oct. 1, 2021, “OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company said in a statement.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

OnlyFans markets itself as a place where photographers, musicians, make-up artists, actors and other creators can earn part or even full-time incomes.

However, it is best known as a haven for sex workers and influencers wanting to promote and sell access to adult content.

According to OnlyFans, creators will continue to be allowed to post content…