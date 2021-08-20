Pantami lists conditions for robust digital economy, says ICT generated N1tr in two years | The Guardian Nigeria News

• 42m enrolments for NIN recorded

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, yesterday, hinted that a robust digital identity programme is critical to secure and sustainable digital economy. He disclosed this at the commissioning of the 12th batch of Digital Economy Projects across the country.

The event, which took place in eight centres across the country, were carried out at Emergency Communications Centre (ECC), Makurdi, Benue State; Virtual Examination Centre, College of Education, Argungu, Kebbi State; E-Accessibility Centre, Alderstown Schools for the Deaf, Warri, Delta State; E-Health/Data Sharing Project, Leko Abdulrahman Hospital, Daura, Katsina State; Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities, Ogba Grammar Shool, Lagos State; Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities, St Paul Secondary School, Eke, Enugu State; Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities,…