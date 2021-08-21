Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Debunks Rumours About Destiny's Child Reunion





Beyoncé’s, Mathew Knowles, has debunked all rumours about a potential Destiny’s Child reunion. The 69-year-old entrepreneur, who serves as the group’s official manager, spoke to TMZ on Friday and told the media outlet that the trio, comprising Beyoncé Knowles, 39, Kelly Rowland, 40, and Michelle Williams, 42, had no plans to reunite. Destiny’s Child previously […]

