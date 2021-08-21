Buhari has already failed as President, says PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to forget about doing any political damage control, noting that his Presidency was already a failure.

The party, which was reacting to the comment by the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, last Thursday, that Buhari would not leave office a failure, noted that the president’s phobia for failure was “medicine after death”.

The PDP added that “as long as the president is a product of the corrupt, inept, directionless and anti-people APC, he will leave as a failed leader.”

In a statement, yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party asserted that “President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility.”

According to the opposition party, President Buhari and his APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption, and economic development.

“What…