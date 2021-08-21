‘Communication and lack of inter-personal relationship skills bane of many marital struggles’

Acertified Emotional Intelligence and Marriage coach, Olabisi Ola-Soetan is the founder of Secret Place Wife, a platform where she provides godly, relatable, and useful counsel for wives and wives-to-be; bringing clarity and understanding to the many things that puzzle women and men about marriage.

Passionate about children and marriages, she strongly believes that family is the vehicle for restructuring society. She’s of the opinion that marriage works when people put in the work and she is committed to teaching and showing couples how.

Ola-Soetan works with individual clients, couples facilitate group sessions, leads workshops, webinars, online courses, and is a sought-after conference speaker. In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, she shares her ideas on marriage and the role women should play in harnessing their homes.

What prepared you for this duty of marriage coaching?

I WOULD say that essentially,…