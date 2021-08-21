Grealish bags first City goal as champs cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City’s English midfielder Jack Grealish passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Premier League champions thrashed Norwich 5-0, while title rivals Liverpool extended their perfect start with a 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Grealish marked his home debut following his British record £100 million ($136 million) move from Aston Villa with a close-range effort to double City’s lead in the first half.

Tim Krul’s own goal had given City the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez netted in the second half to ensure City bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham.

City had been beaten in both of Grealish’s previous appearances, losing the Community Shield against Leicester and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

