‘Impossible’ to evacuate all allied Afghans by Aug 31: EU | The Guardian Nigeria News

“It’s mathematically impossible” for the US and its allies to evacuate tens of thousands of their Afghan personnel and families by August 31, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Saturday.

Borrell, speaking to AFP from Spain in a telephone interview, added that “we have complained” to the Americans that their security at Kabul airport was overly strict and hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.

August 31 is the deadline the United States had announced for the complete pullout of its forces from Afghanistan, but President Joe Biden has flagged that might be extended if airlifts remain viable.

The US military is currently in control of Kabul’s airport and running its air traffic control operations.

“As far as I know, for the moment the Americans haven’t said they will stay beyond August 31, but they might change their thinking,” Borrell said.

“They want to evacuate 60,000 people between now and the…