LaFiya telehealth launches new innovative medical health care point kits | The Guardian Nigeria News

In the wake of Technology and an overwhelming demand for health care all over the world, LaFiya TeleHealth just unveiled an Innovative Health Care Kit that bridges the gap between Doctors and Patients.

At a time like this with COVID scare, the new health care kit that allows Patients and Doctors interact virtually is basically timely.

The electronic healthcare point kits allow users to receive on-demand physical exams via live video chat with a doctor’s office, using integrated medical exams devices. It also transmits test results to an electronic health record for easy real-time monitoring.

According to Tonye Mayomi,Head, Sales and Business Development at LaFiya, ”LaFiya TeleHealth is an m-health startup with a mission to provide affordable healthcare access to the uninsured and underserved anytime and everywhere.“It achieves this with a HIPAA/GDPR/ NDPR compliant platform that connects doctors, patients, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and insurance providers in one…