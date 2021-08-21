Lai Mohammed calls for promotion of culture, tradition in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigerians to promote culture and tradition in every part of the country.

Mohammed made the call on Saturday at the Grand Finale of the 2021 World Sango Festival in the Palace of Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in Oyo Town.

The minister was represented by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Mohammed said that cultural heritage of the people should be promoted through various traditional festivals that abound in our respective localities. He commended Oba Adeyemi III for sustaining the rich cultural heritage of Yoruba people.

The minister described the annual Sango Festival as a befitting cultural heritage in the history of Yorubaland.

According to him, Oba Adeyemi is an embodiment of knowledge, who has been good ambassador of the Yoruba culture across the globe.

In his remarks, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of…