Niger Delta tackles Buhari, may head to court over PIA — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday, now known as Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), is supposed to heavily impact, the allocation of three per cent to cater for host communities is still a contentious issue.

Findings by The Guardian showed that stakeholders and residents have continued to hold discussions and meetings on the best ways to ventilate their grievances regarding the provision.



According to the National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezonebi Oyakamegbea, the Congress was still discussing, revealing that it would come up next week with a strong statement on ways to seek redress after its meetings with stakeholders.

He said: “It is very sad that in spite of all agitations, the President still assented to the Bill. It is not acceptable in any form; it is a total disregard to the Niger Deltans. But very soon, after our meetings with stakeholders,…