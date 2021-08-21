Russian Satanist Couple Accused Of Two Ritual Murders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russian investigators on Friday said they are probing a Moscow couple who were members of a satanist sect over their involvement in at least two ritual murders.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement they are pursuing charges of murder and drug trafficking against Olga Bolshakova and Andrei Tregubenko. It said the two met over their mutual interest in a “religious and mystical movement of Satan worshippers, which involves rituals with human sacrifice”.

According to investigators, Tregubenko had stabbed an acquaintance in a forest in the northern republic of Karelia, wanting to sacrifice her through a ritual. The woman died on the spot from the stab wounds.

The investigation later established the couple’s involvement in another “ritual” murder in a town north of Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city.