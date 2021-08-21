| The Guardian Nigeria News

North Korea has warned citizens to refrain from talking about Kim Jong Un’s weight loss, and said that gossip is a ‘reactionary act’.

Government authorities have insisted the national leader is eating less “for the sake of the country” as it grapples with severe food shortages and claimed Kim is healthy.

Speculation about Kim’s health started after photos showed the despot looking increasingly thin after he apparently shed up to 44 pounds earlier this year.

But efforts to stifle gossip about Kim’s weight have failed, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Sources said neighbourhood watch units had made official statements warning people discussions about Kim’s…