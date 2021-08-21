| The Guardian Nigeria News

This picture taken on January 6, 2021 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 7, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking during the second day of the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

North Korea has warned citizens to refrain from talking about Kim Jong Un’s weight loss, and said that gossip is a ‘reactionary act’.

Government authorities have insisted the national leader is eating less “for the sake of the country” as it grapples with severe food shortages and claimed Kim is healthy.

Speculation about Kim’s health started after photos showed the despot looking increasingly thin after he apparently shed up to 44 pounds earlier this year.

But efforts to stifle gossip about Kim’s weight have failed, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Sources said neighbourhood watch units had made official statements warning people discussions about Kim’s…



