UK, US sanction seven more Russians for Navalny poisoning | The Guardian Nigeria News

Britain and the United States sanctioned seven Russian officials on the first anniversary Friday of the near fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which the West blames on Moscow.

The individuals — all members of Russia’s domestic security service the FSB, successor to the KGB — are accused of planning or carrying out the August 20, 2020 nerve agent attack.

They now face asset freezes and travel bans under the sanctions.

The measures are the second round of reprisals by Britain for the poisoning, after it targeted six individuals and one entity in October…