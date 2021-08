Villagers killed in western Niger attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

An attack by suspected jihadists on a village in western Niger’s troubled “three-border” region has killed 17 people, a local elected official reported Saturday.

The attack happened in the village of Theim in the Tillaberi region, at around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Friday, the official told AFP.

“The toll is 17 dead and five wounded,” he said.

A resident in regional capital Tillaberi said around 10 people had been killed.

Thiem is around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from three other villages where a series of attacks in May by jihadists linked to the Islamic State forced more than 11,000 inhabitants to flee.

MPs from the region called Friday for increased security measures for the area, saying that jihadists behind the wave of attacks in the vast Tillaberi region are able to operate freely in spite of strict government controls.

In one month, 98 civilians and 19 gendarmes have been killed in just three departments of the region, they said.

