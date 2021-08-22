APM Terminals Apapa inaugurates berthing window, reduces vessel’s waiting time | The Guardian Nigeria News

Container terminal operator, APM Terminals, Apapa, has inaugurated a Berthing Window service to reduce waiting time of ships at the port.

The Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Richard Smith, said this in a statement signed by Dr Bolaji Akinola, spokesperson for the terminal.

Smith said the service would enable the allocation of a fixed time for vessels to berth, discharge, load and sail.

He said the Berthing Window was launched with the arrival of the 4,360 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) CMA CGM LAPIS at APM Terminals Apapa, located within the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

Smith represented by the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the new Berthing Window was another major achievement at APM Terminals Apapa to enhance service delivery and improve customer experience.

“The berthing window is a major step towards bringing structure to the berth schedule, cutting waiting time to zero, assisting shipping lines to maintain a regular fixed arrival…