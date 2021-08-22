Catch Up On The Events Of Last Week — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It was indeed a week of chaotic revelations from around the world. Most of the consequences of these revelations will have a lasting effect on the lives of the affected. From getting justice to accusations of unfair play, here is a rundown of the trending stories that caught our attention.

The Biggie effect

Lil Wayne, in an interview, revealed he realised he was dealing with mental health issues when he attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Thank goodness for Biggie that popped up the screen when he was going to pull the trigger, we wouldn’t have had him now. The five-time Grammy-winning rapper said he opened up about it because he wants to inspire others to take mental health seriously and speak up when they need help. His trouble started at age 10 when he was told that he couldn’t rap – his favourite creative outlet and something he was willing to die for.

Consequences

US rapper Silento is about to get whopped in jail. Recall that…