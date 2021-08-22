Masari dismisses call for his resignation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has dismissed a call by the state’s chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) for his resignation over his stance on self defence against bandits.

Reacting to the call, Madari described it as quiet absurd for reasons not hard to fathom.

Alhaji Abdul Labaran, the governor’s Director General on Media, quoted Masari as saying this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had at a ceremony in Jibia Local Government Area of the state, advised residents to defend themselves against bandits and other criminals terrorising them.

Following the directive by the governor, the coalition called on him to resign his position as the governor and chief security officer of the state.

But Masari said: “Security is on the exclusive list of the Nigerian Constitution, which means it is exclusively a Federal Government affair.

“In matters of security, a…