



Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it will now keep in trust the cash rewards it promised the country’s medallists at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, announced cash awards for Team Nigeria athletes who won medals at the World Athletics U20 […]

The post NCAA rules: Ministry to hold in trust cash rewards of US-based World U20 medallists appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper