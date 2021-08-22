Ronaldo denied late winner as Juve stumble, Abraham shines in Mourinho’s Roma bow | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-gasp winner to save Juventus after his stoppage-time header was ruled out for offside in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Udinese, while Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start at Roma with a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Ronaldo started on the bench at the Dacia Arena in Udine amid rumours he is looking for a way out of the Italian giants, but he almost snatched the three points deep into stoppage time after Juve insisted he was going nowhere this term.

After the match returning coach Massimiliano Allegri played down the controversy, saying that he was always planning to bring on Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is OK… It’s the start of the season and seeing the condition everyone is in and thinking about the game, especially at the beginning, I…