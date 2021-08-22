Union’s in-form Awoniyi rescues point at Hoffenheim | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his fourth goal in three games to seal a Bundesliga point for Union Berlin in their 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who moved permanently from Merseyside this summer after spending last season on loan in the German capital, equalised with a superb strike early in the second half.

“It was a good game for us, but with a bit of luck maybe we should have won,” said Awoniyi.

With Union 2-1 down, he rescued a point two minutes into the second-half by volleying home at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried.

“When I saw the ‘keeper save my shot, I kept on going, the ball came back to my feet and it went in,”…