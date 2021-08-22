Union’s in-form Awoniyi rescues point at Hoffenheim | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hoffenheim’s German defender Kevin Vogt (L) and Union Berlin’s Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match TSG Hoffenheim v FC Union Berlin in Sinsheim, southwestern Germany, on August 22, 2021. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his fourth goal in three games to seal a Bundesliga point for Union Berlin in their 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who moved permanently from Merseyside this summer after spending last season on loan in the German capital, equalised with a superb strike early in the second half.

“It was a good game for us, but with a bit of luck maybe we should have won,” said Awoniyi.

With Union 2-1 down, he rescued a point two minutes into the second-half by volleying home at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried.

“When I saw the ‘keeper save my shot, I kept on going, the ball came back to my feet and it went in,”…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

