COVID-19: Lagos positivity rate stands at 12.1% | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate presently stands at 12.1 per cent.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday at the Lagos House, Ikeja, at a news conference on management of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the test positivity rate, measured how many tests were returning positive, out of every 100 tests conducted.

According to him, the positivity rate currently stands at 12.1 per cent; compared to 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 and seven per cent at end of July 2021.

He said that as at Aug. 21, Lagos state had recorded a total of 70,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu said that of this number, 60,716 had recovered in-community and 4,387 were currently being managed actively in-community.

”Over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 5,551 patients have been admitted into our various COVID-19 care centres in Lagos,…