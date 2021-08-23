Experts seek revival of initial public offerings | The Guardian Nigeria News

Participants at the just-concluded 2021 National workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have underscored the need to develop and revive the primary market segment to stimulate initial public offering (IPO) and new listings in the capital market.

The stakeholders, who lamented the long wait for IPO resurgence, noted that the segment is key to developing equity capital, which the Nigerian economy direly needs to create wealth and generate jobs for the youths.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, said efforts must be intensified to attract potential issuers to the country’s bourse.

She pointed out that the issuers currently in the market, are the regular names on the market over the years. According to her, the dearth of new issues in the market has impacted negatively on the diversity and depth of the market when compared to other emerging economies.

Therefore, she said attention must be…