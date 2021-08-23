Iggy Azalea Denounces Claims That She Is Intimate With Tristan Thompson





Iggy Azalea responded to some seemingly baseless claims that she has been sleeping with Khloe Kardashian’s on-off baby daddy Tristan Thompson. After the 31-year-old rapper’s dealings with the NBA player were brought into question in a video by blogger/YouTuber Tasha K who ascertained that the two were ‘f***ing,’ Iggy took to Twitter to set the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper