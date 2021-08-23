Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romelu Lukaku marked his second Chelsea debut with his first Premier League goal for the Blues as the European champions outclassed Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to compound the Gunners’ miserable start to the season.

The Belgian has returned to Stamford Bridge for a club record £97 million ($132 million) as the missing piece of a proven goalscorer to turn the Champions League winners into English champions.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have made a formidable start towards that aim with six points, five goals scored and none conceded from their opening two games of the Premier League season.

Arsenal, by contrast, have yet to register a point or score a goal as the gulf between Mikel Arteta’s men and the title…