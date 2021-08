A New York man, Nicholas Faber, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with his hacking of online social media accounts and theft of nude images of dozens of women. Nicholas Faber, 25, of Rochester, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8. According to court documents, Faber […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper