Ortom, Ohanaeze, Falana kick over unknown grazing routes | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Benue governor threatens legal action against Buhari

• Ranching: FG should allocate N6.25b to other states – Falana

• Yoruba groups, analysts say FG’s move an invitation to war, anarchy

• Farmers say FG should procure land for all, not only herders

A seething rage is trailing last week’s directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to a committee to reclaim old grazing routes, with Nigerians kicking against the move and warning that the move could court a civil war.



This new move is coming three months after the Southern states have commenced signing laws prohibiting open grazing in the 17 states of the region following their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on May 11 and some days to the September take-off of the anti-grazing laws in the Southern states.

This, notwithstanding, the Federal Government has continued to tinker with the unpopular policy as it frantically repackages the failed 2017 Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) policy.



It was repackaged as the 2019-2028…