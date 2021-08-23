Pantami unveils book on digital innovation for economic prosperity in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has unveiled a book titled, “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria.”

The compendium of activities and programmes of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was authored by Inyene Ibanga.

Speaking at the Abuja office of the Image Merchants Promotions (IMPR) Limited, Pantami said the publication provides insights into Nigeria’s digital economy and his ministry’s works.

“Mr. Inyene Ibanga discusses how digital innovation leads to economic prosperity in Nigeria, and he captures some of the key initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy,” he noted.

The minister stressed that the shift from traditional economy to the digitalized one has been boosting the wealth of the country and others around the world.

Pantami expressed excitement that well-thought policies, initiatives and utilization of digital innovation engineered positive…