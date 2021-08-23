Suspected cholera outbreak claims 7 lives in Taraba | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than seven people have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of what is suspected to be cholera in Tella Town, Gassol local government area of Taraba.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, who confirmed the incident in Jalingo, on Monday, also disclosed that several others had been hospitalized in health care centres in the area with symptoms of severe stooling and vomiting.

Vakkai said that a team of medical experts from the state ministry of health had been dispatched to the area to investigate the cases and report back.

Similarly, the Chairman of Gassol Local Government council, Alhaji Musa Chul, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that at least 25 persons were on admission at the Tella maternity clinic as a result of the symptoms they showed which looked like cholera.

He confirmed receiving a report from Tella on Saturday evening that three people had died of vomiting and strolling, and that on Sunday morning he…