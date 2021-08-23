Tips To Remember When Planning Your First Road Trip — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A road trip is a long-distance journey on the road typically traveled by automobile. The thought of travelling long distances alone can be quite intimidating, however, with good planning, it can be one of the most exciting journeys.

You don’t need to put in a ton of effort planning out your entire trip ahead of time… just have a rough idea of places or landmarks you want to visit.

What is your purpose?

Adventure or the need for a new experience is one of the primary reasons people embark on road trips.

Before setting off on a road trip by yourself, discover what your purpose for doing so is. Whatever your purpose is, you’ll want to plan your road trip around that purpose.

If you aim to gather content, photography, and information to share with others, plan to stop a lot along the way! You’ll want to add that in time from destination to destination for extra stops in case you see a roadside attraction you want to stop at or you find a good spot for…