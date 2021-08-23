Unstable economy, ineffective ban on importation crippling furniture industry | The Guardian Nigeria News



Stakeholders in the furniture sector have lamented the impact of unstable policies of government and the ineffective enforcement of ban on importation of furniture as the bane of the industry.

They urged the government to encourage domestic producers by providing them with the enabling environment through soft loans, easy access to credit facilities, raw materials and empowerment with ‘power tools’. The experts want issues of infrastructural deficits, which increases cost of production to be tackled.

Illegal trading of international furniture products in Nigeria, they stated was discouraging local investors, as domestic manufacturers cannot recover the capital invested.

The Federal Government in 2004, under President Olusegun Obasanjo banned the importation of furniture into the country. The government said the decision was aimed at boosting local production and reducing Nigeria’s high demand for imported furniture. Subsequent governments also retained the policy.

Furniture…