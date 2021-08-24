A visit to Awka | The Guardian Nigeria News

Last week, I visited Awka as one of the speakers in the Emeka Anyaoku Lecture on Good Governance which celebrated a decade of commitment to the legacy of the Commonwealth icon in Awka, Anambra State capital. I had attended two previous outings as a representative of my boss at the time Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, one in Lagos where former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon chaired the ceremony and the other in Awka hosted by Governor Peter Obi. I remember that when I shook hands with General Gowon, I told him how awed I was to sit on the high table with a man I was lined up the streets to receive in Sapele as a primary school pupil in 1969! Talking about rubbing shoulders with the high and mighty in society. That is subject for another day!

Other speakers were presidential candidate Professor Kingsley Moghalu and common sense Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, two distinguished Nigerians who need no introduction. The Obi of Onitsha HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (CFR, mni) looking regal…