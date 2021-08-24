Business magnate, Steve Maduka weds lover, Sandra Iheuwa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Business magnate and boss of Royal Hairs, Steve Maduka shut down the city of Lagos recently as he tied the knot with his lover, Sandra Iheuwa.

The glamorous wedding, which took place at the Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos on August 15, 2021, has been described as a talk-of-the-town.

Actor and comedian Okey Bakassi was on hand as the Master of Ceremony while DJ Neptune and R&B crooner, Timi Dakolo serenaded the couple as well as the guests who graced the occasion.

The couple, who had the best time of their lives at the filled to capacity Monarch Event Center in Lagos, had on August 7, 2021 held their traditional wedding in Imo State where they both hail from.

This was follwed by a court wedding on Thursday August 12, 2021 at the Ikoyi Registry, Lagos.