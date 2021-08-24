Doctors insist on strike as court refuses FG’s request | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Strike enters day 23

• NARD members insist FG must withdraw suit, no work no pay order

• NMA wades in, urges responsible officers to implement MoU with doctors

• Investigation reveals rise in medical complications, deaths, brain drain, medical tourism

There seems to be no resolution in the ongoing strike by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) after 23 days, as they insist that the Federal Government must withdraw its suit against them at the National Industrial Court and the ‘no work, no pay’ order already being implemented against its members.

This is after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), yesterday, rejected an application by the Federal Government to order striking members of NARD to resume work.

The judge, John Targema, rather ordered the two parties locked in the industrial dispute –members of NARD and the Federal Government – “to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain status quo.”



The Federal Ministry…