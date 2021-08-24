Kebbi Assembly speaker impeached | The Guardian Nigeria News

The speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly Ismail Abdulimuminu Kamba has been impeached.

The House Committee Chairman on information Mohammed Tukur Shanga disclosed Kamba’s impeachment to journalists at the House of Assembly complex on Tuesday.

He said that impeachment is become necessary due to the irregularities and failure to follow the due process.

Shanga stated that 21 out of the 24 members signed the impeachment note while the remaining three failed to endorse.

He said that the new speaker had been sworn in and will lead the House to the ‘promise land’.

“our new speaker is Mohammad Abubakar Lolo from Bagudo constituency and we have agreed with him and ready to support him, we don’t trust the former speaker,” Shanga said.

